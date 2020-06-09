National Bank Financial Trims Saputo (TSE:SAP) Target Price to C$39.00

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price objective lowered by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Saputo from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$48.50 to C$42.50 in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Saputo from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Saputo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.25.

Shares of TSE:SAP opened at C$33.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.84.

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

