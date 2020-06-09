National Bank Financial Increases AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target to C$6.50

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ACQ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on AutoCanada from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. AltaCorp Capital cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AutoCanada from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC downgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th.

ACQ opened at C$9.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $274.60 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.02.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$809.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$816.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, vehicle protection products, and other after-market products.

