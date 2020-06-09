Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lifted by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 212.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Msci were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Msci by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,906,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,543 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci by 241,923.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities raised Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.89.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $332.61 on Tuesday. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $329.93 and its 200-day moving average is $291.13.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $416.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock worth $2,128,151. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

