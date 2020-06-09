Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Msci were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Msci by 11.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 21.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Msci by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Msci by 3.0% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $331.64. 100,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,127. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.13. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 0.95. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $206.82 and a 1 year high of $356.66.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MSCI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.08, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 287,480 shares in the company, valued at $90,866,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

