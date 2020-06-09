Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mongodb from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Mongodb from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mongodb from $141.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $206.14.

MDB stock opened at $203.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.87. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $243.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 79.53% and a negative net margin of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.73, for a total value of $391,294.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,457,558.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,667 shares of company stock worth $14,513,027. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 40.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,115,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 83.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 26.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 957,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,802,000 after acquiring an additional 197,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

