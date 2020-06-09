Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) Stock Holdings Cut by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) by 85.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,359,320 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Momenta Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,188,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,235,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,900,000 after acquiring an additional 173,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other Momenta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $51,894.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $86,756.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,091 shares in the company, valued at $564,981.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,124 shares of company stock worth $394,564 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTA traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 4,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,417. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $35.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.37% and a negative net margin of 994.16%. The business had revenue of $8.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

