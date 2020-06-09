MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $787,934,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after buying an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,656,663 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $627,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,477,396 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

COP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.95. 2,443,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.04. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

