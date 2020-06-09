MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,171.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 425.5% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $31.09. 974,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,397,486. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

