MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 668 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,281 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. B. Riley upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.06.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.86. 1,440,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,916,394. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.