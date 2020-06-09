MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $12,640,810,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $540,380,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,324,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 56,795,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,109,716,000 after buying an additional 3,447,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,714,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of CSX from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cowen restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.92.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total value of $47,817,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,503.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.99. 49,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,278. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.62.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 27.74%. CSX’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

