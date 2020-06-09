MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,057 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in United Technologies by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,233,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,697,000 after buying an additional 560,224 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in United Technologies by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 109,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in United Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 81,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,257,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 55,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,486,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,716,388,000 after buying an additional 322,826 shares in the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,939,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.99. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

