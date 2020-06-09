MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $709,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,041,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,660,000 after buying an additional 37,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,608,662. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $63.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.26.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

