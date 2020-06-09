MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 9.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 28.0% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,415,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after buying an additional 309,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,542,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $814,331,000 after buying an additional 188,370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 87.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.8% in the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. 31,033,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,028,104. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. TheStreet cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.84.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

