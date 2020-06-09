MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 4,531.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.52.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.39. 4,731,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,926,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.32. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 39.75%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,597 shares in the company, valued at $592,686. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

