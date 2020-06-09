MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $559,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,614 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Network now owns 207 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 215.4% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FedEx from $159.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.22.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total transaction of $2,080,416.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,214,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $4.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.44. The company had a trading volume of 56,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,213. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

