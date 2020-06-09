MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $545,000 Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 28,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 153,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $111.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,943. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.86. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 1 year low of $86.88 and a 1 year high of $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $178.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.74.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patricia Carr sold 600 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $61,302.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock valued at $231,669. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

