MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Has $370,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 295.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,660 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,418,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,686,000 after buying an additional 277,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 274,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 38,979 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 70,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CFG traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $29.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,485,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,185. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Argus dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.32.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 4,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles John Koch acquired 5,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 19,165 shares of company stock valued at $406,386. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

