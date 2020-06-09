MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.69. 78,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,543,443. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $205.54.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.71 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.33.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

