MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,339 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,999,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period.

Shares of VOT traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,009. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $106.07 and a 1 year high of $171.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.26 and its 200 day moving average is $151.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

