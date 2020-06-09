Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lowered its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 54.6% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 595,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after buying an additional 171,000 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,993.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. KeyCorp increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Vertical Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.95.

MCHP traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.73. 975,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,740,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Microchip Technology Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $113.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

