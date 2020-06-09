MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,896,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $45,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MGM. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,176 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,007,000 after purchasing an additional 653,416 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,850,000 after purchasing an additional 718,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,900 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 115,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $5,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,338.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. 8,491,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,268,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.20.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MGM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

