Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 438.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.96, for a total value of $527,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,366.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.94, for a total value of $3,325,471.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,771.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,547 shares of company stock valued at $9,694,046 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD opened at $839.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.06. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $579.40 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $740.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $743.61.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.11. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 134.62% and a net margin of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $690.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $720.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $705.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $722.20.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

