Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,312 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Metlife worth $15,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital International Sarl acquired a new position in Metlife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Metlife during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in Metlife by 318.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. 63,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,273,101. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Metlife Inc has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Metlife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.