Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Metlife were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Metlife by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 32,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Metlife by 1.5% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Metlife by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded down $1.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,273,101. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average is $42.31.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Metlife in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

