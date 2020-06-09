Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,707 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.53.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $101.35. 1,503,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,342,868. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.87. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

