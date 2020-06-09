McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

MGRC opened at $60.63 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,700,000 after acquiring an additional 46,303 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

