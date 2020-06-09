MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 126.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 2,441.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $172.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.79. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $180.38. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $139.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.82.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

