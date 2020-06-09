Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Stake Increased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,492 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 297,892 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 1.39% of Matson worth $18,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Matson by 70.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Matson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Matson by 37.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,932 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,579 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Matson by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Matson by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,565,000 after acquiring an additional 103,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matson stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.11. 389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Matson Inc has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Matson had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $513.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.07%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MATX. TheStreet downgraded Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

