Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a coverage optimism score of 1.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Marcus & Millichap’s ranking:

MMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Marcus & Millichap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $31.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marcus & Millichap has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus & Millichap will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $242,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,390,273.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

