Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Holdings Raised by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,658 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 42.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 212,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 63,229 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $960,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in Macy’s by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 425,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 174.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 165,239 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

In related news, insider John T. Harper sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $33,492.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,459.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,747 shares of company stock valued at $36,821 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Macy’s from $14.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.58. 62,550,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,792,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.54. Macy’s Inc has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.