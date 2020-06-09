Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 11th. Analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $315.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.05. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $324.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.05.

LULU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.48.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $744,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,230.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,427 shares of company stock valued at $124,997,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

