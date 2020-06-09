Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) vs. Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Head to Head Contrast

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ:LK) and Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Dunkin Brands Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 9.04 -$241.26 million N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group $1.37 billion 4.27 $242.02 million $3.17 22.47

Dunkin Brands Group has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Luckin Coffee and Dunkin Brands Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luckin Coffee 0 1 4 0 2.80 Dunkin Brands Group 0 16 8 0 2.33

Luckin Coffee presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 742.00%. Dunkin Brands Group has a consensus price target of $71.65, suggesting a potential upside of 0.58%. Given Luckin Coffee’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Dunkin Brands Group.

Profitability

This table compares Luckin Coffee and Dunkin Brands Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A Dunkin Brands Group 17.59% -42.33% 6.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Dunkin Brands Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dunkin Brands Group beats Luckin Coffee on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds. Its restaurants serve hot and cold coffee, baked goods, and hard serve ice cream. The company also offers packaged coffee, Dunkin' K-Cup pods, and ready-to-drink bottled iced coffee in retail outlets. As of December 29, 2018, it had 12,871 Dunkin' Donuts points of distribution and 8,041 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company franchises its restaurants under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

