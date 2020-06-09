LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LPL Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. CSFB boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LPL Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.30.

LPLA stock opened at $84.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.38. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,317,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 44.0% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,210,000 after purchasing an additional 630,173 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in LPL Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,472,000 after purchasing an additional 367,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LPL Financial by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,166,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,940,000 after purchasing an additional 359,305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

