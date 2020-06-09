Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,461 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 193,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,876,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Bank OZK boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 13,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,896,000 after purchasing an additional 294,303 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

In related news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 3,334 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $192,138.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $107.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.