Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $128.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average is $119.80. The stock has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

