Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $224,353,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,830,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,522,000 after buying an additional 1,127,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $255,060,000 after buying an additional 595,282 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,573.7% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 574,238 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 558,607 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 607,282.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 528,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,876,000 after buying an additional 528,336 shares during the period. 78.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Charter Equity raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.61.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $133.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200-day moving average is $106.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.