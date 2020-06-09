Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Downgraded by B

Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by analysts at B from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF remained flat at $$7.30 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.31. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $10.28.

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

