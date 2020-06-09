Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 777,700 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 54,200 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.10% of Las Vegas Sands worth $33,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,584 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 42,362 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LVS. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $2.06 on Tuesday, reaching $53.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,540,942. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.34. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

