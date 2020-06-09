Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Landec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Roth Capital upgraded Landec from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barrington Research upgraded Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.40.

LNDC opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $336.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.98. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.53 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $152.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Landec will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landec news, Director Nelson Obus bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,915 shares in the company, valued at $301,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Landec by 559.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Landec by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Landec by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Landec by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

