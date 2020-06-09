Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.66.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a current ratio of 108.52. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,463,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,257 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,583.5% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 849,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 798,812 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. Finally, Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $5,861,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

