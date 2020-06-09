Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,982 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $20,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBAC shares. New Street Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up previously from $290.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.71.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.91. 105,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,172. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $323.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.44. The company has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,682.54 and a beta of 0.41.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total value of $10,553,027.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,221,824.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,419 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.46, for a total value of $1,217,257.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,754,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 313,453 shares of company stock valued at $95,373,290. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

