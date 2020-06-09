Korea Investment CORP Sells 84,633 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 31.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84,633 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Danaher were worth $25,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 23.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 6,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,614. The stock has a market cap of $120.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $174.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.74 and a 200-day moving average of $153.56.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 11,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.61, for a total value of $1,824,028.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,708,339.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 33,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.68, for a total transaction of $5,479,658.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,318 shares of company stock worth $13,941,119 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Danaher from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Danaher from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

