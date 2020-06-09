Korea Investment CORP Sells 47,900 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of HCA Healthcare worth $18,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 284,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 6,506 shares in the last quarter. Accident Compensation Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.0% in the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 65,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 9,530 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.6% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the first quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 123.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $5.63 on Tuesday, hitting $112.41. 312,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,936,599. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.94 and its 200 day moving average is $124.88. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $58.38 and a 52-week high of $151.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.28.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $183.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $168.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.94.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.