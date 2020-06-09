Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,470 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,793 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 4,470 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $19,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 140.2% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $94,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,167.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.29. 24,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,368,362. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average is $111.14. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 1 year low of $58.41 and a 1 year high of $139.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

