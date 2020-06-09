Korea Investment CORP Sells 20,200 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.39% of NRG Energy worth $26,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,755,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,418,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857,395 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,719,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Shares of NRG traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,753. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.