Korea Investment CORP Sells 125,600 Shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 125,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Baxter International worth $21,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $340,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $344,044.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,193.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $5,075,274. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.13. The company had a trading volume of 306,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,115. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.74. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.24.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.90.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

