Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,568 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $31,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 7,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Tc Pipelines by 9.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Tc Pipelines alerts:

TRP stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,762,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 5%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Indl Alliance S raised Tc Pipelines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tc Pipelines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised Tc Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.69.

About Tc Pipelines

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Tc Pipelines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tc Pipelines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.