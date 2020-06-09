Korea Investment CORP Raises Stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Rockwell Automation worth $20,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,165,000 after purchasing an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,572,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 487.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 832,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,762,000 after acquiring an additional 690,915 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,854,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total value of $246,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total transaction of $371,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,575.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,985 shares of company stock worth $5,281,329 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. G.Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.62. 5,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,413. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.61. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

