Korea Investment CORP Purchases 23,440 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,440 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after acquiring an additional 729,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,334,304,000 after acquiring an additional 375,783 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 52.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,877,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412,002 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,090,158,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $916,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,081 shares during the period. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

NYSE:UPS traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.72. 56,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,845,001. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.40 and a 200 day moving average of $104.91. The stock has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.65%.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome purchased 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

