Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.25% of Conagra Brands worth $35,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 162.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

NYSE CAG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 134,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,142,263. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $22.83 and a 52 week high of $35.59.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other Conagra Brands news, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares in the company, valued at $7,926,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 274,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $9,492,198.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,911 shares of company stock valued at $12,745,447. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.